Carrie Mai Carr, age 93, of Hartsville, passed away Sunday morning, June 27, 2021 at Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon, TN.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Jacob Alexander & Mary Ann Stafford; husband of 43 years, Fred Carr; brothers, Rayburn, Carl & Jacob Stafford; sisters, Irene Earps & Ruby Dales.
Survivors are: son, Mike (Regina) Carr; grandchildren, Jason (Krissi) Carr, Heather (Danny) Bright; three great-grandchildren, Zach, Zander & Zane Carr; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 30, officiated by Bro. Carroll Carman.
Family and friends served as pallbearers.
Interment was in Hartsville Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhharts
ville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.