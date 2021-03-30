Portland, TN (37148)

Today

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.