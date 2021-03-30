A Castalian Springs man has been arrested and faces multiple charges, including homicide, in an alleged attack that occurred Monday.
Todd Lee Freeman, 53, was arrested by agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in connection with the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon on Riverview Estates Lane.
The incident report obtained by The Vidette states that deputies from the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office responded around 12:15 p.m. to a 911 call from the residence. Upon arriving, deputies found a female victim with stab wounds and a male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. Both victims reportedly identified Freeman as their attacker and stated that he had fled the scene in a Chevrolet truck.
A third victim, identified as Katherine Darnell, 66, was found in the home with a gunshot wound to the head.
All three victims were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where Darnell later died from her injuries. Information on the condition of the other two victims was not available at press time.
The TBI was called in to assist with the investigation and took located Freeman later Monday evening in Jackson County, where he was taken into custody.
The incident report states that Freeman admitted to having shot Darnell with a .22 handgun, as well as injuring the other two victims. Freeman also allegedly stated “he had wished he had shot” the female victim.
A knife stained with what was believed to be blood was also found in the truck, with Freeman allegedly admitting the knife was his.
Freeman was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and charged with one count of criminal homicide and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. He was held without bond pending a Wednesday appearance in general sessions court.
