Trousdale County had the largest surge in population in Tennessee by percentage, according to results from the latest U.S. Census.
The population of the state’s smallest county jumped by 47.6%, reaching 11,615 as of April 1, 2020, per data released by the U.S. Census Bureau on Aug. 12.
Trousdale’s official population in the 2010 Census was 7,870. While much of the increase can be explained by the construction of CoreCivic’s 2,552-bed prison, the county’s number jumped by almost 1,300 people even without counting the inmates.
Over the past decade, the county’s number of housing units has also risen by 11.3% to 3,749, of which 92.5% were reported as occupied.
“Trousdale County has seen significant growth since the 2010 Census, particularly in the last five years. With this growth comes both opportunities and challenges,” County Mayor Stephen Chambers said. “Opportunities in that more businesses are looking to Trousdale County to either relocate to or as a place to start up, and challenges to our infrastructure. The County has begun the process of planning for this growth by beginning a strategic planning process and preparing to develop a new comprehensive growth plan for the next 10 to 20 years. I look forward to working with residents and officials as we plan for our future.”
“Looking at the 2020 Census, school-age children make up only 18.9% of our county population, so the spike does not drastically affect schools at this time. However, this year we have seen student enrollment increase by 10% since last year,” added Director of Schools Clint Satterfield. “With new construction in the area, student enrollment growth is apparent. Consistent enrollment growth over the years will obviously require more teachers, support staff, buses, and eventually additional building space. Growth is expensive, and it will continue to put pressure on our county’s per-pupil expenditure, which is presently already $423 less than the state average of $9,694 per student. We need to monitor growth and be prepared to invest the necessary resources, so we can continue to provide students a high-quality education.”
Roughly 76.5% of Trousdale’s population is White, 16.5% Black and 3.2% Hispanic, according to the Census numbers. The county’s Black population increased by 154.9% from 2010 and the Hispanic population was up by 89.4%. Multiracial individuals totaled 548, up 294.2% from 2010.
The county’s five-member Redistricting Committee will use the Census data to redraw Trousdale’s 10 districts, while the state legislature will redraw General Assembly and U.S. House districts.
Tennessee’s overall population was at just over 6.9 million, an increase of over 560,000 from the 2010 Census.
Davidson County saw a 14.2% population boost and its suburbs saw a bigger percentage boost, with Williamson County increasing by 35.2% and Rutherford County jumping up 30%. Several other Middle Tennessee counties saw population increases that exceeded 20%.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory @hartsvillevidette.com.
