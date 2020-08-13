Beginning Aug. 11, the U.S. Census Bureau was to begin sending census takers to visit homes that have not yet responded to the census.
This is an important activity because the number of people counted in our community determines how much federal funding we receive to support public safety, education, healthcare, roads and much more for the next 10 years.
If a census taker comes to your door, the person will be wearing a mask and will stay at least six feet away from your door after knocking or ringing the bell. They will present a government-issued photo ID so you can verify that they are a census worker. You are welcome to ask them for a second photo ID as well. They will also be carrying a bag with the census logo and a data collection device such as a cell phone or tablet with the census bureau logo on it. If you would like to further verify that the person is a census taker, you can call the Philadelphia Regional Census Center at 267-780-2600 and provide the name of the person visiting you.
The census taker will only ask for the name of the householder, whether they are renting or purchasing/own the home, a contact phone number, the last four digits of the householder’s Social Security number (never the full number), and the name, birthdate, race, and relationship to the householder for each person living in the home. They will also ask whether this is the person’s primary residence. This should take 5-10 minutes.
Everything you say to a census taker is confidential under federal law and cannot be shared with anyone, including any government agency. Census responses can never be used against you in any way.
If you would like to avoid answering these questions on your porch, you can self-respond to the census online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or mail back the completed paper questionnaire if you received one.
Self-response rates throughout rural Tennessee have been well below the national response rate.
Of the 95 counties in Tennessee, 78 are considered rural by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Rural communities in Tennessee have a 2020 Census response rate of 59.3%. This compares to 63% for urban counties and 61.6% overall. The 15 lowest-responding counties in Tennessee are decidedly rural and all are below the 50% response mark.
McNairy County had the worst response rate at 41.5%, while Trousdale County was 13th with a 47.3 response rate.
The impact of undercounting residents in those communities will affect them for the next decade. More than $675 billion in federal funds — trillions of dollars over the next decade — will be attached to population counts. Communities that are undercounted risk missing out on federal funding for an array of housing, transportation, health care, education, social services, and other programs.
