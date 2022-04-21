The Trousdale County general election will be held on Aug. 4, but local ballots will not be the only ones being cast in the state of Tennessee.
State and federal primaries that precede the Nov. 8 general election will all take place on that date as well.
In the local election, of the 20 Trousdale County commissioners who represent the county’s 10 districts, 16 will seek reelection for another four-year term for the non-partisan seats.
County commissioners Rick Davis (District 5), Richard Harsh (District 6), and commission chairman Dwight Jewell (District 7) are not up for reelection this year.
County commissioner Bill Fergusson is not seeking reelection for his seat on the county commission. Fergusson, along with Jack McCall, will challenge incumbent county mayor Stephen Chambers.
Of the four districts with only one incumbent up for reelection, two of those districts have only one challenger. District 5 incumbent Lesley Overman will be joined on the ballot by Will Dennis. Incumbent Amber Russell will have Wilson Alan Carman alongside of her on the ballot in District 6.
In District 7, the lone incumbent, Gary Claridy, is on the ballot along with Chris Gregory and Judy Kerr. In District 8, the incumbent, Steve Whittaker, has Brian Crook and Stephanie Urick challenging.
Three other districts will have four individuals listed on the ballot. The District 3 race will consist of incumbents Jerry Ford and Gary Walsh along with challengers Grant Cothron and Joseph Mirsadshanow. In District 9, incumbents Richard Johnson and Rachael Jackson Jones will be opposed by Marshal Myhan and David Thomas. The District 10 race will be comprised of incumbents Beverly Atwood and Mary Ann Baker along with newcomers Tommy Belcher and Wayne Brown.
District 1 and District 3 consist of three-person races. In District 1, incumbents Kenneth Buckmaster and David Nollner will be challenged by Mark Presley, and in District 2, incumbents Shane Burton and Landon Gulley will be opposed by Carla Jean Ferraro.
District 4 will only have two individuals on the ballot, incumbents Terry “Bubba” Gregory and Lonnie Taylor.
In the Trousdale County non-partisan Sheriff’s race, Daniel Gunter is opposing incumbent Ray Russell. Russell is a 33-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and has served as the Trousdale County sheriff for 26 years.
His opponent, Daniel Gunter, is a former Trousdale County deputy K-9 handler.
Of the five seats on the Trousdale County School Board, three seats will be up for grabs in August.
Incumbent Johnny Kerr is running unopposed to retain his Zone B (consisting of districts 3 and 9) position on the board.
Robert Atwood III and Rachael Petty are also seeking seats on the school board. Both are running unopposed.
Atwood is seeking election in Zone D (districts 7 and 10) and Petty in Zone E (districts 4 and 8). Atwood and Petty are filling the vacancies left open as Regina Waller and Anthony Crook are not seeking reelection.
The remaining two seats on the school board — Barbara Towns (representing Zone A, districts 1 and 2) and Jason Sullivan (Zone C, districts 5 and 6) — are not up for reelection until 2024 as those two seats were filled during the 2020 election.
All of the school board candidates are running as independents.
Other local candidates that are in pursuit of additional four-year terms include unopposed incumbents Kim Taylor (Trousdale County circuit court clerk), Cindy Gregory Carman (Trousdale County trustee) and Rita Crowder (Trousdale County clerk).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.