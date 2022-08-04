The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will host its annual celebration and recognition banquet on Tuesday at noon in the Hartsville/Trousdale County Community Center, location 301 East Main St. in Hartsville.
“This will be our fifth annual celebration featuring a live auction, but more importantly, the event allows us to recognize the local businesses and volunteers who have a positive impact on our community” Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce Director Natalie Knudsen said.
The live auction serves as the primary fundraiser for the chamber’s community activities throughout the year. “We have many, great donated items ranging from furniture to home decor to carrot cakes,” Knudsen said. “There’s a lot of friendly rivalry during the bidding.”
Local businesses provide numerous items for the door-prize drawing as well.
The meal features pork chops, baked potato casserole, green beans, Caesar salad and banana pudding, catered by Piggly Wiggly. The cost is $10. Lunch is optional for attendees.
“I really want to stress that all of our monthly chamber meetings — including this special event — are free and open to the public, and we welcome everyone to attend,” Knudsen said. Items that will be auctioned off can be viewed on the Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber’s Facebook page.
- Submitted
