Hartsville and Trousdale County are “moving up in the world,” as my grandmother used to say when something big happened in our small Iowa farming community.
We are welcoming several new businesses to our community, including the downtown area. To celebrate these new entrepreneurs, the Chamber of Commerce will be introducing them through our monthly Community Chamber of Commerce meetings.
Our next meeting will be Tuesday, July 13 at noon in the Community Center, 301 E.
Main St. Creekbank Boutique, Trousdale Pharmacy and Volunteer Pool & Hardware
Supply will be part of a roundtable discussion. Each business owner will provide a little background, tell us why they started their business, and then explain the services and products they offer.
Please join us and learn more about these new businesses in your community. The monthly Community Chamber meetings are free and open to the public. You are also invited to bring your community announcements to share with the meeting. A picnic-style lunch of grilled hamburgers, chips, cookie and water will be available for $5.
The Chamber plans to make this new business format a quarterly event at our meetings.
The Chamber recently published a new Directory, featuring not only listing for local businesses and advertising but information on what makes Hartsville and Trousdale County a great place to live. Articles featuring our education system, local hospital, roads and administration departments, and our local history are included. The beautiful photos on the front and back covers where chosen from our photo contest last year. The front cover is from Karen Moreland Photography and the back cover is from Rose Kelley. Look for this professional magazine publication at city offices, banks and local businesses.
In last month’s column we highlighted the updated Civil War Driving Tour brochure and podcast. The Chamber now has permission from the Tennessee Department of Tourism to place these brochures in the 16 Welcome Centers across the state. Once funding is available, we will be able to supply each center with 500 copies (their minimum requirement).
The Civil War Driving Tour is also receiving new signage that matches the distinctive logo on the Driving Brochure, giving it a fresh look and making it easier to recognize the stops.
I’m very excited about these new Chamber products and their ability to enhance tourism for our area and help recruit new people and businesses. But most importantly, all of these products have been paid for by TN Tourism and COVID-related grants and local ad sales, with no cost to the Chamber or the county government.
The monthly Yard of the Month contest is back! Our June Yard of the Month belongs to Mark and Michelle Cartwright, 147 Circle Drive. Congratulations!
You can call 615-374-9243 and leave the address of the yard you’ve been admiring — don’t be afraid to nominate your own place too! Please remember that yards must be in the Urban Services District to be eligible.
Your Chamber of Commerce continues to serve the community through its Facebook page. Don’t forget to check out Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for important community and Chamber messages!
