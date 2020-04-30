I feel like I’ve been in a time warp for the past month. Normal activities that mark the progress of our days and weeks are missing. I’m reminded of the movie “Groundhog Day” where the same day is repeated over and over.
Thankfully, because of our shelter-in-place and social-distancing efforts we are seeing fewer cases of coronavirus and hope for the future. While Tennessee begins the process of reopening its businesses, restaurants and parks, it is not “business as usual” — several restrictions remain in place. Due to the restrictions on public gatherings, the Chamber has decided to cancel its May Community Chamber meeting. Hopefully, we will see everyone in June!
Tennessee has several great resources outlining the reopening of the state. Please visit tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery.html for information.
It’s also camping season and everyone is more than ready to get out of the house. Before you hook up the camper or pack up the tent, please check out the following website: tnstateparks.com. So far, campgrounds have not opened.
Did you know McDonald’s is offering all healthcare workers, police officers, firefighters and paramedics FREE Thank You meals through Tuesday, May 5. Thank You meals are available for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Specific food options are offered. These meals are a token of appreciation by McDonald’s for the selfless service of these workers.
The Chamber is also starting a monthly contest recognizing the pride and hard work local citizens put into maintaining their yards and homes. Watch for details on the Chamber’s Facebook page next week.
It’s time to start taking and submitting photos for the City Guide Photo Contest. Entries are due June 1. The Photo Contest winners will be on the front and back covers of the new City Guide. We have some of the most beautiful scenery in the entire state, so let’s show it off.
The Chamber of Commerce continues developing the City Guide — Business Directory for Hartsville and Trousdale County. The publication will be 32 pages printed in full color on heavy paper (think Wilson Living magazine). We all know the finances of businesses are uncertain right now but like the old commercial used to say, “Bad times are the best times to advertise.” Beginning in early May, businesses will be contacted by the Chamber on advertising options. Remember, one payment covers two years of advertising!
If you are a Chamber member, you will be listed in the Business Directory. If not, you still have time to join the Chamber and be included in the directory. Please email the Chamber at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com for an application.
Your Chamber of Commerce continues to serve the community through its Facebook page. Check out Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce for important state and federal Coronavirus updates, including links to: Families First Coronavirus Response Act: Questions and Answers; Governor Lee’s daily press conference; the Tennessee Department of Health’s updated statistics on the Coronavirus by county and more.
