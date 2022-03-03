I’m sure everyone has noticed the rapid growth in Hartsville and Trousdale County — just try to get through the stoplight at the corner of McMurry Blvd and Broadway at 3 p.m.
When my husband and I moved to rural Trousdale County 12 years ago, the only sounds I heard at night during the dog’s final outing were the chorus of frogs, a Chuck-will’s widow or a Great Horned Owl calling for a mate. Now our nightly walk is filled with traffic sounds — even three miles outside Hartsville and nearly a half-mile off the highway.
Traffic and population growth are just two of the changes in our county. On Tuesday, March 8, Sheriff Ray Russell and Chief Deputy Waylon Cothron will give us an update on what their department is are seeing in Trousdale County at our next Community Chamber at noon in the Community Center at 301 E. Main St.
The Community Chamber meeting is FREE and open to the public — everyone is invited!
Please bring any business or organization announcements to share during the “Community Announcement” portion of the meeting. Lunch is offered for $10 and the menu is pork chops, baked potato casserole, green beans, rolls, dessert and drink, catered by Piggly Wiggly.
Join the Chamber as we hold a ribbon cutting for a new business in downtown Hartsville — Marketplace on Main at 106 East Main St. The ribbon cutting will be at noon on Saturday, March 12. Marketplace on Main will feature antiques and collectibles. It’s wonderful to see Main Street and downtown coming to life again.
The 2019-20 class of Leadership Trousdale will be completing their program this spring. I’d like to thank them for their patience while we worked around restrictions due to COVID-19. The L-T class will be visiting the Tennessee Capitol in early April to meeting with Sen. Ferrell Haile and Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, observe several committee meetings, tour the Supreme Court and its museum, and much more.
The Chamber is once again pleased to be working with Jim Satterfield Middle School on a Career Day Fair in May. The program features numerous businesses and their career paths, along with breakout sessions on important aspects of educational and life choices. If your business would like to be involved, please email the Chamber at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com.
Within the next month, new signage for the Battle of Hartsville Driving Tour will be visible within the county — just in time for summer travel and tourism. The new Battle of Hartsville brochures are now available in all the Welcome Centers across the State. The Driving Tour’s podcast has been downloaded by more than 600 listeners in 16 countries around the world.
