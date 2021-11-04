The Chamber of Commerce-sponsored Yellow Jacket Football Fantasy contest wrapped up last Friday in conjunction with the team’s last home game. This year’s winner was Compliance Engineering, LLC. A big “THANK YOU” to all of the participants in this year’s contest.
For the past seven years, the Chamber of Commerce has sponsored the Open House
Shopping Days. This event kicks off the holiday shopping season while supporting our local merchants and businesses.
This year’s Hartsville Open House on Friday-Saturday, Nov. 5-6 will be a hybrid event featuring both online and in-store shopping. Each business will have its own QR code for shoppers to scan, allowing us to once again award the $250 cash prize to one lucky shopper.
This new format will allow you to connect with more locally owned small businesses as well as your favorite storefronts in Hartsville. The following businesses are participating this year: Advanced Propane, BabyGraceStore, Creekbank Boutique, First National Bank, Foodland, Hartsville Liquors, Hartsville Nutrition, Hartsville Pharmacy and Gifts, Piggly Wiggly, Psalmbird Coffee, Rustic Lillee, SaGrace Florists, Volunteer Pool & Hardware, and Wilson Bank & Trust.
It’s holiday shopping done local! Shop safe, shop local, shop unique!
November’s Chamber meeting will be Tuesday, Nov. 9 at noon in the Community Center. Please bring your community announcements, and the program will be
Trousdale Medical Center and the newest member of the TMC team: Dr. Sean Donovan, head of the Emergency Department. Lunch will be catered by Piggly Wiggly featuring fried chicken, green beans, baked potato casserole, dessert and a drink. The cost is $10.
The Community Thanksgiving Celebration & Meal will be held in person this year on
Tuesday, Nov. 23, from 4-7 p.m. in the Eleanor Ford Theatre at the high school.
A Thanksgiving meal with turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, roll, pie and beverage is free to everyone who works and lives in
Trousdale County. This event is a great way to count our blessings while enjoying a meal with old and new friends. A slideshow featuring historic Hartsville and Trousdale County photos offers an enjoyable look back at our community.
Meal delivery is available for shut-ins. If you receive Meals on Wheels, you will have a Thanksgiving meal delivered on the evening of Nov. 23. Anyone needing — or who knows of someone needing a meal — please contact the Chamber at 615-374-9243 and leave a message with the name, address and phone number where the meals are to be delivered. The Hartsville-Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department will be delivering these meals. There will be no “to-go” boxes of meals at the door.
This event is funded completely through donations and the community has always been very generous in supporting this event. Please make your contributions payable to H-TCC and mail to: H-TCC @ 328 Broadway Rm 7, Hartsville, TN 37074. If you need more information or have questions about this event, please contact the Chamber at 615-374-9243 or email hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com.Thank you!
Speaking of Christmas, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting with children, taking photos and sharing cookies and hot chocolate on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Community Center. The annual tree lighting will follow at the courthouse.
Hartsville’s annual Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. This year’s theme will be “Miracle on Main Street — Saluting the Heroes.” The Grand Marshal will be former district attorney Tommy Thompson. Parade registrations are available at the Administration Building, Wilson Band & Trust and First Natiional Bank. There is no entry fee and you can register for the parade by contacting the Chamber at 615-374-9243 or hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com, or Racheal Petty at 615-804-8945.
Mentors are still needed for Trousdale County High School seniors through the
TNPromise program. Trousdale County needs 10 mentors to sign up by Dec. 3 to meet the need of 14 mentors. To learn more and apply you can visit tnachieves.org/mentors/apply, or contact Tyler Ford at tyler@tnachieves.org or 309-945-3446.
