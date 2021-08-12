The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards ceremony and fundraising auction during its Aug. 10 meeting.
Over 50 people were in attendance at the Community Center for the event, which is the Chamber’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
The auction brought in a total of $2,545 and included such items as a granite-top table, a wooden U.S. flag and Tennessee Vols football tickets.
The awards were handed out to those in the community who made a difference over the past year. Commissioner Richard Johnson was recognized as the Government Employee of the Year, Hartsville Strong was named Civic Group of the Year, Wayne Andrews was named Volunteer of the Year, Most Improved Business Appearance went to Hartsville Foodland and Business of the Year went to Tri-County Electric.
“They all give something back to the community and we appreciate them,” Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen said of the award winners.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
