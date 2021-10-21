The businesses participating in this year’s Yellow Jacket Football Fantasy Contest will be displaying their uniquely decorated footballs in the grassy area beside Wilson Bank & Trust. The footballs will be displayed beginning on Friday, Oct. 22.
Please take time to stop and vote for your favorite using your cell phone and the QR code provided at the sight. You will be able to vote for your favorite from Friday, Oct. 22 until Thursday, Oct. 28. Voting is anonymous and the winner will be determined by counting the votes from the QR code. The “People’s Choice” winner will be announced at the last home Yellow Jacket football game on Friday, Oct. 29.
The seventh annual Open House Shopping Days — “Holiday Shopping Done Local” — sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce will be held on Nov. 5-6. This year’s event will be a combination of in-store and online shopping. The event serves to kick off the holiday shopping season, while supporting our local merchants and businesses. The $250 shopping prize is also back this year! Watch this column for additional information on this very popular event.
If you are a small part-time business or direct seller interested in participating in the Open House Shopping Days, please contact the Chamber to be part of this event at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com or 615-374-9243.
The Community Thanksgiving Celebration is coming back! This year’s meal and event will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 4-7 p.m. at the Trousdale County High School auditorium.
Please make plans to attend. This free meal is open to anyone who lives or works in
Trousdale County. Donations to fund the meal are being accepted and they can be mailed to: Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce, 328 Broadway Rm 7, Hartsville, TN 37074.
If you’re already thinking Christmas, Christmas at the Courthouse will have a change of venue this year. Christmas at the Community Center will be held on Friday, Dec. 10. Cookies, hot chocolate and crafts will be available, along with a visit with Santa and Mrs. Santa.
This year’s Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11 and the theme will be
“Miracle on Main Street — Saluting the Heroes.” Registration forms will be available in the County Clerk’s office beginning Nov. 1.
Candy will be part of this year’s parade, but parade entries are asked to have someone walk beside their vehicle and hand out candy. This is for everyone’s safety! We will not be collecting toys as an entry fee this year.
