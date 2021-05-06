Doesn’t our downtown look wonderful with the new landscaping! Plantings are greening up, a few are flowering and the new trees bloomed this spring.
Please make plans to join us on Tuesday, May 11, for the upcoming Community Chamber meeting. Our Community Chamber meetings are free and open to the public.
We are planning to meet at Trey Park in the large pavilion near the skate park for the May meeting. Parking and a restroom are available beside the pavilion. In case of inclement weather we will move to the Community Center. Please watch the Chamber’s Facebook page and listen to WTNK radio for updates on the location.
Our speaker will be Dr. Jerry Faulkner, retiring president of Volunteer State Community College, who will highlight new programs and opportunities for education. The meeting will begin at noon and we will be offering a picnic lunch consisting of a grilled hamburger, chips, cookie and water for $5. You are invited to attend the meeting without purchasing lunch.
The monthly Yard of the Month contest is back! As we move into spring, don’t forget to nominate your favorite yard. You can call 615-374-9243 and leave the address of the yard you’ve been admiring — don’t be afraid to nominate your own lawn too! Thanks to our sponsors Citizens Bank, G&L Garden Center and Wilson Bank & Trust. Our goal is to recognize the pride and hard work local citizens put into maintaining their yards and homes. Please remember that yards must be in the Urban Services District to be eligible.
If you’re looking for a relaxing way to spend an afternoon or evening — or something to entertain visiting family and friends — check out the Chamber’s new Civil War Driving Tour featuring the Battle of Hartsville.
You can pick up your brochure at the Administration Building, local banks and businesses around town. The podcast and audio driving tour of the Battle of Hartsville locations has been narrated by Jack McCall and is available by searching The Battle of Hartsville on your favorite podcast provider or by calling 615-237-8180.
The brochure is a full-color, 16-panel brochure with expanded descriptions, original photography, graphics, a QR code-scan option and GPS coordinates for each tour stop.
Trust me, if you’re not from Trousdale County the GPS coordinates are a lifesaver when driving the tour!
I’m really excited about this project because it gives us a professional marketing product that can be promoted on state-wide TN Tourism websites and publications, shared with neighboring counties, and placed in Welcome Centers along interstates in Tennessee. All at no additional cost to the Chamber, city or county! The new brochure has been produced in conjunction with Tennessee Department of Tourism, TN CARES Act and Grassboots Marketing LLC.
Your Chamber of Commerce continues to serve the community through its Facebook page. Don’t forget to check out Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce on
Facebook for important community and Chamber messages!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.