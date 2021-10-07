The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce is hosting its third annual Trousdale County Yellow Jackets Football Fantasy Contest.
Footballs will be displayed Oct. 22-29 in the open lot beside Wilson Bank & Trust and Advanced Propane. Voting will be by QR code located at the site. The winner will be announced at the Yellow Jackets’ final home game on Oct. 29 and will receive the $300 grand prize and a trophy.
Returning participants will pay a $50 entry fee, while new participants will purchase the football cutout and stand from the Chamber for $100. If your business would like to participate please contact the Chamber prior to Oct. 11.
The October Community Chamber of Commerce meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at noon in the large shelter at Hartsville City Park. Speaking will be representatives from First National Bank (formerly Citizens Bank). Please make plans to attend and bring your community announcements to share. A $5 picnic lunch will include hamburgers, chips, cookies and drink.
