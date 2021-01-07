With the beginning of the New Year, we all hope for better things and perhaps fulfillment of our New Year’s resolutions! Unfortunately, things are not magically returning to normal, including our in-person Community Chamber of Commerce meetings. These will be cancelled through March. Hopefully, we will be able to resume our meetings in April!
While we may not meet in-person to share our news, the Chamber encourages all of its members to promote their businesses through our YouTube channel. It’s as simple as using your cell phone to record a short message highlighting your new products, new employees and promotions, or even a short fashion show or decorating “how-to” demonstration. This is a free, no cost way to reach current and potential customers. Please email the Chamber at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com to get started.
Another new addition to the Chamber’s marketing plan is our new logo, shown here with the column.
This logo coordinates with Trousdale County’s website logo and will be used on our letterhead, Facebook page, new City Guide, business cards and the Civil War Driving Tour brochure and podcast. A special thanks to Maryanna Thurman for the wonderful design work.
Also, the Chamber has worked with the Tennessee Department of Tourism and the TN CARES Act over the past two months to develop a new marketing product designed to promote tourism in Trousdale County.
Our new Civil War Driving Tour brochure and podcast features The Battle of Hartsville. The podcast and audio driving tour of the Battle of Hartsville locations is narrated by Jack McCall and is available by searching The Battle of Hartsville on your favorite podcast providing or by calling 615-237-8180.
The brochure is a full-color, 16-panel brochure with expanded descriptions, original photography, graphics, a QR code scan option and GPS coordinates for each tour stop. Trust me, if you’re not from Trousdale County the GPS coordinates are a lifesaver when driving the tour!
This project was completely funded through the TN CARES Act in conjunction with TN Tourism. Special thanks to Jack McCall, John Oliver, Trousdale County Historian, General Robert H. Hatton, Camp 723/Sons of Confederate Veterans, and Angela Alexander, Grassboots Marketing LLC. It is part of the For The Love of Tennessee, Please Travel Safe campaign.
I’m really excited about this project because it gives us a professional marketing product that can be promoted on statewide TN Tourism websites and publications, shared with neighboring counties, and does not require additional infrastructure, welcome centers or docents to support the tour.
January plans for the Chamber include our annual membership drive and finishing up the articles and ads for the City Guide so that it can go to the printer.
Stay safe, stay well and please wear your mask.
