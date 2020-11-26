Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce’s annual Thanksgiving Celebration and Meal changed things up in 2020. Now in its fifth year, the traditional Thanksgiving meal was dedicated to Trousdale County’s first responders and Meals on Wheels participants.
“It was clear that we weren’t going to serve 800 people at a sit-down meal due to the coronavirus,” said Chamber Director Knudsen. “The Chamber’s board of directors voted to keep the tradition alive by recognizing our first responders for all of their hard work this year.”
One hundred meals were delivered to the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department, Trousdale Medical Center, EMTs and Trousdale County Emergency Services, in addition to Meals on Wheels and USDA commodity recipients. The Chamber did not hear back from the Volunteer Fire Department in time to arrange delivery there, but they are no less appreciated.
Special thanks to the Piggly Wiggly deli for preparing and packaging the meals, along with Gil and Patti Carter of Crossroads Mission Care, John Oliver, Kassie Hassler, Rose Kelley, Kathy Robertson, Susan Byrd, Helen Rankins and Dana Turner for delivering the meals.
“These volunteers really made the delivery plan work,” stressed Knudsen. “Of course, providing the meal would not have been possible without the generous donations of organizations, businesses and individuals in our community.”
Special thanks go to Piggly Wiggly, the Masonic Lodge, Trousdale Turner Correctional Center, Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust, Hartsville Taco Company, Rita Crowder, Ray Render and the Trousdale County Republican Party for helping to sponsor the Thanksgiving meal.
(0) comments
