The Hartsville/Trousdale Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet on Sept. 15 at Hartsville City Park.
Those recognized were, from left: Dewayne Byrd as Government Official of the Year; Trousdale County Historical Society (president John Oliver pictured) as Civic Group of the Year; Mark Presley as Civic Volunteer of the Year and the Mexican Grilled Cheese as Business of the Year.
