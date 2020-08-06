As we continue our lives in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the Chamber of Commerce is constantly searching for new ways to serve our community. Here are a few of our new ideas.
The Chamber traditionally holds its annual celebration during the August Community meeting. We have a lot of fun with a great meal and recognition of local businesses and citizens, followed by a lively auction of unique donated items. This auction has become one of the major fundraisers for your Chamber’s work throughout the year.
This year it had already been decided to hold a picnic-style meeting to encourage social distancing, etc. However, given that Tennessee is now in the top tier of states for coronavirus infection rates, the Chamber board has canceled the August meeting and rescheduled it for Sept. 8. We’ll keep our fingers crossed that infection rates will be lower.
Another big change to our annual celebration is that our auction items will be available for viewing on the Chamber’s Facebook page as well as the Positively Hartsville Facebook page prior to the auction, which may move to an online auction. Please watch for details in the coming weeks.
Our July Yard of the Month contest winner is 400 Thoroughbred Lane, the home of Sherry Anthony Bennett. Please take time to drive by and enjoy this beautiful yard. Our runner-up yards include 202 Andrews Ave., 410 East Main St. and 418 Andrews Ave. Congratulations on all your hard work in beautifying Hartsville. I personally offer special kudos to anyone who has been able to maintain their yard during the recent stretch of heat and humidity!
Don’t forget this monthly contest will continue all year so keep nominating great yards. If your favorite yard didn’t win in July, please nominate it again by calling 615-374-9243. Please remember that yards must be in the Urban Services District to be eligible. Thanks to our sponsors Citizens Bank, G&L Garden Center and Wilson Bank & Trust. Our goal is to recognize the pride and hard work local citizens put into maintaining their yards and homes. Winners receive $25, a photo in The Vidette, recognition on WTNK and numerous Facebook pages, and special yard signs!
Speaking of beautifying Hartsville, I give a big “thumbs up” to the eye-catching new mural on Anita’s Hair on Broadway. It really looks great and makes me smile every time I drive by.
Your local H&R Block office, located at 206 McMurry Blvd., will be hosting an Open House on Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. Bring your tax questions! Interested in becoming a tax professional? This is a great opportunity to learn more. There are locations in Sumner, Trousdale and Hickman counties that are locally owned and operated for 40 years.
As we return to the “new normal,” your Chamber’s YouTube account is available for Chamber members to post updates about their businesses and new business practices. Please contact the Chamber at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com for more information. This opportunity is offered as part of your benefits for being a Chamber member.
Your Chamber of Commerce continues to serve the community through its Facebook page. Don’t forget to check out Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce on Facebook for important Chamber messages as upcoming events from local businesses.
