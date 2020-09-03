The Chamber has postponed several monthly community meetings due to the coronavirus, but we’re back!
The Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce will be holding its annual Celebration and Recognition Banquet on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at noon in the large shelter houses/pavilions near the skate park at Trey Park. Turn left on the drive between the ball diamonds and Creekbank Fitness to access parking.
We’ve chosen a casual picnic theme this year to provide a safe gathering environment for everyone — so come in your business or casual wear and enjoy the party. A $5 picnic lunch featuring hot dogs, chips, cookies and water will be available. Special thanks to grill master Stanley Farley.
This event is open to the public and everyone is encouraged to attend. This is a great opportunity to learn about the Chamber and its activities, recognize the individuals and businesses that contribute their valuable services to our community, and take part in our live auction. You can view auction items prior to meeting at the Chamber’s Facebook page: HartsvilleTrousdaleChamber.
The auction features items donated by local businesses and individuals, and serves as a major fundraiser for the Chamber’s community programs. There will also be drawings for numerous door prizes. Make plans to join us!
While we don’t know what the rest of 2020 will bring, your Chamber continues to find ways to serve and promote Hartsville and Trousdale County.
I’ve been talking about our new City Guide for several months. Our photo contest has provided the front and back covers featuring gorgeous local scenery; articles on history, local government, medical care and schools are coming together; and the business directory is shaping up. If you haven’t been contacted about an ad for your business, please call the Chamber at 615-374-9243 or email hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com. The ad deadline is Sept. 15.
Another way the Chamber has been working to connect businesses with the community is through its YouTube channel. Simply go to YouTube and search Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce. Past presentations by speakers at Community Chamber meetings are posted there. Our recent interview with Trousdale Turner Correctional Center’s Warden Byrd can be found there.
The Chamber’s YouTube channel is also available to Chamber members looking to showcase their businesses. It’s easy to use your phone or laptop to record a short message highlighting new items or features. Please contact the Chamber for details on how to make this work for you!
