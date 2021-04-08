Spring has sprung, the Easter Bunny made his appearance, COVID vaccines are getting into arms — and Community Chamber meetings are back!
Please make plans to join us on Tuesday, April 13, for the upcoming Community Chamber meeting at the Community Center. The meeting will begin at noon and you are encouraged to bring you own lunch, as lunch will not be served. Our speaker is yet to be determined.
Our Community Chamber meetings are free and open to the public. While Trousdale
County is making progress with 20.5% of Trousdale County receiving one COVID vaccination — and with 13.5% completely vaccinated — attendees are encouraged to wear masks indoors per CDC guidelines.
Hartsville and Trousdale County are on the move with approximately 25 new housing starts this year, companies looking at new business opportunities in the PowerCom Park, and ARC looking to hire employees for their expansion. In addition, we welcomed three new businesses; Anderson Meats & Processing, Volunteer Pool & Hardware Supply, and Farmer’s Harvest restaurant. All should prove valuable additions to our community!
If you’re looking for employment or know someone who is, please make plans to attend the ARC Automotive Job Fair on Monday, April 12 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Community Center, 301 East Main St. This is a great opportunity for a good job in your hometown without commuting to Gallatin or Lebanon or Nashville. Can’t make the Job Fair but are still interested in employment? Visit their website at arcautomotive.com and apply online.
The monthly Yard of the Month contest is back! As we move into spring, don’t forget to nominate your favorite yard. You can call 615-374-9243 and leave the address of the yard you’ve been admiring. Don’t be afraid to nominate your own lawn too! Thanks to our sponsors Citizens Bank, G&L Garden Center and Wilson Bank & Trust. Our goal is to recognize the pride and hard work local citizens put into maintaining their yards and homes. Please remember that yards must be in the Urban Services District (old Hartsville city limits) to be eligible.
Your Chamber of Commerce continues to serve the community through its Facebook page. Don't forget to check out Hartsville-Trousdale Chamber of Commerce on
Facebook for important community and Chamber messages!
