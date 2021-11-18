The Hartsville/Trousdale County Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the return of its annual Community Thanksgiving Meal, with the sixth such event being held next week to give thanks and to honor the spirit of the people of Hartsville.
The meal will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23 from 4-7 p.m. at the Eleanor Ford Theatre in Trousdale County High School.
“Last year we just did box meals for first responders. This year we’re back to a Community Thanksgiving and planning for 850 people,” said Chamber Director Natalie Knudsen. “It’s right before Thanksgiving so if you’re going to be out of town, you can still come and have a meal with us!”
The meal will be free to all who attend and will consist of turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, dressing, green beans, cranberry sauce, rolls and pie. There will be wait staff on hand as well, but there will be no “to-go” boxes available.
Anyone who is unable to attend can request a meal be delivered by contacting the Chamber at 615-374-9243. Deliveries will be made by members of the Volunteer Fire Department. Those who receive Meals on Wheels will have a meal delivered that evening as well.
The event has grown substantially.
“In the first year we planned to feed 500 people, and we were out of food in about an hour and a half,” Knudsen noted.
There will also be a slideshow on the history of Hartsville and decorative artwork on display in the auditorium during the meal.
The Chamber is seeking volunteers and donations to assist with the meal. For more information, contact Knudsen at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com or call 615-374-9243.
“We definitely need donations. If anyone’s gone to the grocery store lately, you’ve noticed the price of food has gone up,” Knudsen said. “But the community has always been 100% supportive of this and I have no doubt they will again.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
