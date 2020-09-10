Our August Yard of the Month winner was Pat Langford’s yard at 245 River Street. It is a classic example of Southern landscaping. Please remember to call in your favorite yard to 615-374-9243 and leave the address. Yards can be nominated for more than one month, so keep them coming!
Time is running out to reserve your ad space in the Hartsville-Trousdale City Guide and Business Directory. Ad rates are very reasonable. This publication will be placed in local businesses and government buildings and will be free. Your ad will be viewed for two years for one low price. Please email the Chamber at hartsvilletrousdalecoc@gmail.com or call 615-374-9243 for additional information. Help the Chamber promote your business by placing an ad with us.
The Chamber’s YouTube channel is also available to Chamber members looking to showcase their businesses. It’s easy to use your phone or laptop to record a short message highlighting new items or features. Please contact the Chamber for details on how to make this work for you!
In the ongoing effort to improve Hartsville, the Chamber is involved in two programs: Retail Academy and
Tennessee Downtowns.
In year two of a three-year program, Retail Academy is focused on the steps needed to recruit new business to our community. I’ve learned that this process involves a step-wise system with its own vocabulary! Hard corners, anchors, AM and PM sides of the street are all factors in bringing a national or regional business to Hartsville. While sometimes confusing and frustrating, it is nonetheless a fascinating process. I find myself taking pictures of strip malls wherever I go so I can study the tenants and facades for clues to their success.
The name says it all: Tennessee Downtowns. This program helps communities revitalize their downtown districts through facade improvements, marketing and creative uses for existing properties. Our downtown has fallen into neglect due to several factors but I’m encouraged that this program can help us breathe life back into it. In addition to grants for improvements, our downtown has the potential to meet the needs of our rapidly growing county.
Much of our county-wide growth is flowing from larger neighboring communities. People who are used to and expect some level of shopping, convenience services and amenities. What better place to meet their needs than our downtown?
