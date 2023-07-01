Originally built more than a half century ago, the Trousdale County Jail is now considered by the state to be obsolete due to the fact that it must now house a wider category of inmates than when it was first built.
While the inmate population has significantly changed throughout the years, several factors have contributed to the shift.
“Our jail was built to house misdemeanor prisoners 67 years ago,” said Trousdale County Sheriff Ray Russell. “It was built in 1956. When it was built, it was built to house Mayberry. Back then, you didn’t have many murders or anything like that.
“When I first came to work here, we only had 12 beds and four people in jail. They were all in for public intoxication or writing bad checks. It wasn’t like today. Nowadays, we have so many mentally ill people. With that, and drug abuse, it’s really putting a strain on us.”
With an ever growing population of female inmates, as well as inmates who have committed violent crimes that need to be housed in the Trousdale County Jail, adequate cell space remains a struggle.
“I’ve got Wilson County, Sumner County, and Robertson County that really help us out a lot as far as housing prisoners that I don’t have room for, or that I can’t keep here,” said Russell. “(For example), sometimes we have co-defendants, and we can’t house them close to each other.
“The other counties have been good about helping us out. They haven’t charged me a penny to do it either. They could though, but I have a good relationship with the other agencies around us. Occasionally, they will call me, and I will help them out as well.”
In part, the increase in the felony population at the Trousdale County Jail comes from having to house state prisoners from Trousdale Turner Correctional Center (TTCC) after a crime has been committed at the prison.
“Every crime that’s committed there (at the prison) goes through our court system,” said Russell. “Once they’re indicted or warrants are taken out, they come into our facility, and we have to book them in and put them on our docket for court.
“Some of those prisoners don’t need to be here with misdemeanor (offenders). But we are not big enough to segregate them out.”
Each year, CoreCivic (the privately owned company that manages Trousdale Turner for the Tennessee Department of Corrections) pays the county an administrative fee in addition to its taxes to help offset the extra manpower required by the sheriff’s department in regard to the state prisoners.
Wisely, the county puts away the money from the yearly fee to put towards building a new jail.
“(Former) Mayor (Stephen) Chambers talked to CoreCivic about paying an administrative fee because of the extra work that we are having to do,” said Russell. “I am paying out a lot of overtime, because, many times, I have to call extra people in. So now, CoreCivic is paying the county a $300,000 administrative fee each year. That money is set aside for the new jail. It can’t be spent on anything else. At least we will have some money to get started in purchasing land for the new jail.”
According to CoreCivic’s Director of Public Affairs Ryan Gustin, CoreCivic strives to do the things that will maintain a good relationship with the surrounding communities in which it operates.
“Our company has been part of the Middle Tennessee community for over 40 years, and we’re proud of the positive working relationship that we have with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department,” said Gustin. “Our leadership team at TTCC is in regular communication with Sheriff Russell, the district attorney’s office, and the local judges to ensure that our facility operations are aligned to the local law enforcement and judicial processes.”
In May, the Trousdale County Jail failed its state inspection for being overcrowded with female inmates. Although overcrowding still remains an issue, the state will be back to re-inspect the jail later this month.
