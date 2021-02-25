death notice
Charlene Faye Vaughn, age 68, of Ashland City, passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
She was preceded in death by: parents, Comer Lee & Lorene Dye Ferrell; husband, Odell Vaughn; two brothers and three sisters.
Survivors are: three brothers, Lloyd (Brenda) Ferrell, Comer (Katie) Ferrell Jr., James (Pam) Ferrell; sister, Carolyn (Pat) Downing.
Graveside services were held Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Our Family Angels Cemetery in Hartsville, officiated by Bro. Ray Marin.
Memorial donations may be made to help with funeral expenses.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
