Charles H. Willis
Charles H. Willis, age 83, of Hartsville, passed away July 26, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Friday, Aug. 6, officiated by Brother Eddy Gregory.
Interment was in the Hartsville Cemetery.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
