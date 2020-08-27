Charles Kelly “C.K.” Smith Jr., age 49 of Gallatin, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at his home.
He was preceded in death by: grandparents, Warren “Pepa” & Mable “Mema” Hale, Wilbur & Elizabeth Smith; uncle, Hugh Glenn Hale; cousin, Ryan Hale.
Survivors are: father, C.K. (Delaine) Smith of Lebanon; mother, Carolyn (Benny) Garner of Gallatin; two brothers, Jason (Rachel) Denton of Lebanon, Justin Smith of Hartsville; sister, Courtney Smith of Lebanon; cousins, John Hale & Lisa (Stephen) Hale Fischer; uncle, Allan Hale; foster brother, Rodney Solomon.
Memorial services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 22, officiated by Bro. Jack McCall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the College Street Fellowship House, 206 S College Street, Lebanon, TN 37087.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfh
hartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
