Charles William Wade
Charles William Wade, age 88, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday morning, July 27, 2021 at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage.
He was preceded in death by: wife, Frances Wade; daughter, Amy Woodard; brother, Roy Wade; great-grandson, JoJo Jones.
Survivors are: son, Sammy Wade of Lebanon; daughter, Monease Rolin of Lebanon; seven grandchildren, Donald (Cynthia) Wade, Dianna Wade, Lynn Coffee, Randall Rollin, Wendy Kennedy, Riley Woodard & Andrew Woodard; seven great-grandchildren, Justin, Ellie, Johnathon, Dawn, Shauna, Angel & Racheal; numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services were held on Friday, July 30, at Hartsville Cemetery, officiated by Michael Stafford.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
