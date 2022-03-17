Trousdale County’s Charter Review Commission held unofficial discussions about proposed amendments to the charter having to do with the Public Works Department last month.
There were not enough members present at the scheduled Feb. 17 meeting for a quorum, so no votes could be taken. Instead, County Attorney Branden Bellar spoke to those present about the proposed changes.
“Some of the language in there is a little bit vague… with responsibilities, roles. There have been questions about how that charter provision has been applied in the past,” Bellar said.
One particular provision suggested for addition to the charter would allow for the defining of specific roles and divisions within the department.
“As you grow you’re going to have to have larger departments, more specialized needs. And some things become obsolete and can be absorbed into other departments,” Bellar added.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers also discussed the need to clarify language regarding the roles of Public Works, especially with garbage collection.
“We have 7,870 people in the 2010 census; in the last if you take out the prison we had about 9,110. The last projection have us expected to grow another 7-8% by 2025,” he said, adding that he could foresee the potential need to create a separate Solid Waste department in the near future.
Separating departments in some areas would help county government function more efficiently, which will be needed as Trousdale County continues to grow, the mayor added.
Any proposed charter amendments would have to be recommended by the Charter Review Commission at a later date and would require three readings by the County Commission before going on a referendum to voters.
Since the Charter Review Commission was unable to take a vote for lack of a quorum, chairman Gary Claridy said, “There is no way to get it in the August election. We might be able to get it on the November election.”
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
