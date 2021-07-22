Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Chewy, Inc. officials announced Tuesday that the company would establish a new regional e-commerce fulfillment center in Wilson County, creating 1,200 new jobs.
Chewy, Inc., a trusted destination for pet parents and partners, will have its new facility located at Couchville Pike and Maddox Road in Mt. Juliet, which is projected to open in fall 2022.
“Tennessee is primed for Chewy’s newest e-fulfillment center thanks to the combination of our ideal geographic location and strong transportation infrastructure. At 1,200 jobs, Chewy will become one of the top three largest employers in Wilson County. We congratulate Chewy on its success and welcome the company to Tennessee,” Rolfe said in a press statement.
Founded in 2011 and dually headquartered in Dania Beach, Fla., and Boston, Mass., Chewy is a leading innovator in pet e-commerce, offering pet parents a broad selection of more than 2,000 of the best and most trusted brands, including pet products, supplies and prescriptions.
Wilson County continues to attract companies in the transportation, distribution and logistics sector. Since 2020, more than 80% of new jobs committed in Wilson County have come from projects in this industry. Wilson County is within 650 miles of 50% of the U.S. population and a one-day trucking distance to 75% of U.S. markets.
“It is an honor today to welcome the Chewy family to our community. Wilson County residents have long recognized the many values and importance of the relationships between animals and their pet parents and partners. We appreciate Chewy’s vote of confidence in our community and look forward to developing a long-term partnership through such assets as The Wilson County Farm Bureau Expo Center and the Wilson County/Tennessee State Fair. We also want to recognize and thank our economic partners which includes the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the JECDB of Wilson County,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in a press statement.
Those interested in employment opportunities can go to chewy.com/jobs to learn more.
