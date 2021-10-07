The annual Christmas For Kids Cake Walk is returning this weekend and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 beginning at 3 p.m. in downtown Hartsville.
The event is a fundraiser for Christmas For Kids, which has provided toys and gifts for underprivileged children in Trousdale County for nearly 40 years. Last year roughly 200 children were helped by the program, which is jointly operated by the Hartsville Rotary Club and Just Hope, Inc., which operates the Hartsville Backpack Program.
Saturday’s cake walk will be held at the traditional spot, in the gazebo parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Main Street. Each walk costs just 25 cents.
Both Publix and Kroger have made donations to the event, and local individuals are welcomed to donate baked goods if they so wish.
In addition, there will be hot dogs and ice cream available for purchase.
“We hope everyone will come out and help support our efforts to help those in need in our community,” said Chris Gregory, who sits on the Rotary Club committee that oversees Christmas For Kids. “The cake walk is always a fun time for everyone and there will be a lot of delicious items on hand.”
Christmas For Kids is also gearing up for its annual fall fundraising campaign, as the program costs around $11,000 to operate each year. All donated funds go directly to providing for children in need.
Donations can be made to the Christmas For Kids account at First National Bank (formerly Citizens) or by contacting any member of the Hartsville Rotary Club.
For more information on Saturday’s cake walk, contact Gregory at 615-450-5756 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010 or visit the 2021 Christmas for Kids Cake Walk event page on Facebook.
— Submitted to The Vidette
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.