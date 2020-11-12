The annual Christmas For Kids Cakewalk will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14 in downtown Hartsville.
The event is a fundraiser for Christmas For Kids, which has provided toys and gifts for underprivileged children in Trousdale County for nearly 40 years. Last year around 170 children were helped by the program, which is jointly operated by the Hartsville Rotary Club and the Community Help Center. Trousdale County’s Rescue Squad also assists with the program.
Saturday’s cakewalk will be held at the traditional spot, in the gazebo parking lot at the corner of Broadway and Main Street, beginning at 3 p.m. If rain becomes a problem, the event will be moved to the auditorium at First Baptist Church on McMurry Blvd.
A number of local individuals have pledged items for the cakewalk, and both Publix and Kroger have made donations to the event as well. In addition to the cakewalk, there will be items for a silent auction and Pig Pen BBQ’s food truck will be on hand.
The Woodard Family will be playing music and the cakewalk will be emceed by Dave ‘Choo Choo” Traini and Don Scruggs. Each walk costs just 25 cents.
“We hope everyone will come out and help support our efforts to help those in need in our community,” said Chris Gregory, who sits on the Rotary Club committee that oversees Christmas For Kids. “The cakewalk is always a fun time for everyone and there will be a lot of delicious items on hand.”
Christmas For Kids has also begun its annual fall fundraising campaign, as the program costs around $11,000 to operate each year. All donated funds go directly to providing for children in need.
Donations can be made to the Christmas For Kids account at Citizens Bank or by contacting any member of the Hartsville Rotary Club.
For more information on Saturday’s cakewalk, contact Gregory at 615-450-5756 or Mark Presley at 615-374-1010 or visit the Trousdale County Christmas for Kids Cakewalk and Auction event page on Facebook.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.