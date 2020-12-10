The Trousdale County Rescue Squad will be conducting its annual Toy Drive on Saturday, Dec. 12 to benefit Christmas For Kids.
Toys may be dropped off in the Foodland parking lot on McMurry Blvd. on Saturday from 1-9 p.m. Volunteers will be on site to accept donations.
The annual toy drive benefits the Trousdale County Christmas For Kids program, which benefits underprivileged children in the community.
Christmas For Kids has been around for over 30 years and is jointly coordinated by the Hartsville Rotary Club and Community Help Center. In 2019 the program helped over 170 local children, according to Rotary Club member Chris Gregory. This year around 200 children have been signed up, likely because of the economic impact of COVID-19.
Toys are also being collected by the BBQ Shack at the corner of Broadway and White Oak through Dec. 12. Anyone who brings a toy will receive a free “shack special” — a pulled pork sandwich, fresh-made chips and a drink.
