Christopher Lynn “Chris” Blair, age 55, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Trousdale Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by: parents, Randall Glen Blair Sr. & Mary Jo Blair.
Survivors are: son, Travis (Rachel) Blair of Bethpage; two grandchildren, Bella Blair & Mason Blair; two brothers, Randall Glen (Teresa Davis) Blair Jr. of Hartsville, James Harold (Myra) Blair of Bethpage, two sisters, Janet (Jeff) Scruggs of Hartsville, Penny (Lewis) Mungle of Hartsville.
Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, officiated by Bro. Matt Brown.
Interment will be in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 a.m. until service time Thursday.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.