Chris Caruthers, age 62, of Paducah, KY, died at 11:09 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 under the care of Mercy Health Hospice. He was suffering from cancer.
A graveside service and interment were conducted in the Towns Family plot in the Amonette-Taylor section of Dixon Springs Cemetery on Saturday, Feb. 27, with Eld. Daniel Cook officiating.
Born at Hartsville General Hospital on Dec. 2, 1958, he was one of four children of the late John D. Caruthers Jr. & Jean Towns Caruthers, who died Oct. 2, 2020 at the age of 80.
He was a 1976 graduate of the Reidland High School in Paducah and was a member of the Dixon Creek Missionary Baptist Church.
In New York on June 11, 1988, he was united in marriage to the former Teresa Ann “Teri” Stingone of Port Chester, NY.
Chris had lived in Tennessee, Kentucky, Florida, and New York and worked in the automotive parts industry. He had a love for music, car racing, camping, good food, and his church.
Surviving in addition to his wife of almost 33 years are three children, Shannon (Rick) White, Nicholas Caruthers, Kayla Caruthers; siblings, Kim Wright, Karen (Allen) Bell, Johnny (Kathy) Caruthers; three grandchildren, Carson, Campbell & Palmer; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, & cousins.
