Clara Grisham McCarter, age 77, of Hartsville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.
Mrs. McCarter was born July 9, 1944 in Gordonsville, a daughter of the late Dollie Bennett Grisham and Oscar Clayton Grisham. She married Kenneth “Q-Ball” McCarter on Dec. 30, 1965 and he preceded her in death on May 26, 2017. Mrs. McCarter was also preceded in death by: grandson, Brandon Yates; siblings, Frances Bennett, Betty Starnes, Ethel Barnes, Ruby Silcox, Billy Oscar Grisham, Crockett Thomas Grisham.
Mrs. McCarter was a 1962 graduate of Gordonsville High School. After marrying Kenneth McCarter, she moved to Hartsville. She worked at the Hartsville Shirt Factory for numerous years until her retirement. She was a Missionary Baptist.
Mrs. McCarter is survived by: four daughters, Kim (Chris) Dickerson of Hartsville, Kendra (Kenny) Belcher of Hartsville, Darlene (Jim) Thompson of Dunlap, Kay (Pete) Yates of Tellico Plains; son, James (Lisa) Tanner of Rossville, GA; grandchildren, Kendall (Kelsey) Belcher, Katy Belcher, C.J. (Kaitlyn) Dickerson , Chelsea (Ryan) Sleeper, Cody (Lindsey) Yates, Casey (Luigi) Sosta, Chasity (Stefan) Hoge; great-grandchildren, Emmett David Belcher, Karson Lane Belcher, Chance Hadley Sleeper, Carter Allen Sleeper, Elliana Catherine Sleeper, Emma Kate Dickerson, James McCoy Hill, Blakely Hoge, Blair Hoge, Jocey Yates, Jadon Yates, Joie Yates, Bree Yates, Jasper Yates, Ruger Thompson; brother; George Grisham of Lebanon; sister-in-law; Carolyn Harville of Brush Creek; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were conducted from the Anthony Funeral Home in Hartsville on Tuesday, Sept. 28, with Bro. Randy Swaffer officiating.
Interment was in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers were: Billy Eden, Brandon Eden, David Grisham, C.J. Dickerson, Kendall Belcher, Ryan Sleeper, James Baker, Jerry Harville, and David Baker.
Honorary Pallbearer was: Dr. Floyd Reed.
Anthony Funeral Home, 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.
