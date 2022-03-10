A Clarksville man is facing charges in relation to a string of vehicle burglaries in the downtown Hartsville area.
Michael Brent Foster, 28, was taken into custody by deputies with the Trousdale County Sheriff’s Department on the evening of March 1. He is charged with one count of aggravated burglary, eight counts of burglary-vehicle and one count of public intoxication.
Arrest affidavits state that on Friday, Feb. 25, Foster allegedly entered a residence on Broadway with intent to deprive owners of property. Foster allegedly took keys to vehicles parked on the property and other miscellaneous keys, then entered the two vehicles and took undefined property.
The property was recovered after Foster reportedly threw it to the ground after attempting to flee.
Around the same time, video surveillance at Hartsville Goodyear reportedly identified Foster breaking into six different vehicles parked at the auto repair business.
An eyewitness also reportedly picked Foster out of a photo lineup.
Foster was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and at press time was being held on $18,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear general sessions court on March 11.
