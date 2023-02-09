As a community service project on Jan. 28, students from the Franklin High School Habitat for Humanity Club in Williamson County spent the day at the Hartsville Train Depot and the Living History Museum cleaning and organizing both locations.
The idea for the project came from Franklin High School senior and Habitat for Humanity Club officer Emma Ford as she recognized the need on one of her recent visits to the Trousdale County Archives.
“I have been to Hartsville a couple of times,” said Ford. “I am very interested in history myself. I’ve been to the archives multiple times. The last time that I was (in Hartsville), Mr. (Jim) Bills was giving a tour to one of the historians that had come to town to see the train depot. That’s when he said that they needed volunteers to help. I had mentioned to him that Habitat for Humanity was looking for community service opportunities, and when I talked to my fellow club officers about the idea of going out there, everyone agreed. So, we decided to go out and help for the day, and the rest is history.”
Franklin High School Habitat for Humanity Club officer Laura Ovion added, “We were looking for a community-service event that we could take our people from Habitat to and see who was really engaged in the club and who would participate. When we asked the club members, a lot of them were very interested in the project.”
In addition to service projects, the Franklin High School Habitat for Humanity Club raises money throughout the year to put toward a final goal, a house that is being built for someone in need.
“Right now, we are actually focusing on fundraising for our final goal,” said Ford. “Our final goal for our Habitat for Humanity Club is what we call our build day. That will happen at the end of February and beginning of March. We will go to Columbia, Tennessee, and all of the funds that we have raised throughout the year will go towards the Habitat for Humanity build, including supplies like paint or other things for the house.”
According to Trousdale County Historical Society Vice President Jim Bills, the efforts of the Habitat for Humanity Club were greatly appreciated, as the historical society would like to be able to open both locations to the public in the near future.
“(The students) showed up at 9 a.m. and left around 2 p.m.,” said Bills. “We were very, very pleased with their work. It was such a big help.
“When we do get the living museum and the depot ready, we thought about opening up once a month on a Wednesday or a Saturday so people can stop by. We may do the first Saturday of the month for the living museum and the second Saturday of the month for the depot so people can tour them.”
Nevertheless, bringing life back to the old museum and train depot is one outcome that Ford hopes is accomplished through Habitat’s volunteer efforts in Hartsville.
“As some who loves history, I would love to see it open up and become an active museum,” said Ford. “Even though we were a small part in the very early stages, I would love to see it open up, add employment to the town, and add joy. Why not allow other people to come in and see it? I know that Trousdale County and Hartsville are very strong in their historical roots. And for that to be reopened for people to enjoy, I would love to see happen.”
