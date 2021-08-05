The Trousdale County Fair winds up its 65th annual event this week with a number of events at the high school.
The 2021 Fair kicked off last week with the sheep, goat and cattle shows, a baking contest, the youth beauty and Fairest of the Fair pageants, the Health Council’s Back 2 School Bash and a dog show.
Courtney Kauffman was crowned as the 2021 Fairest of the Fair winner, with Regan Petty being named Fair Princess and Charlie Beth Wright as Jr. Fair Princess.
Other winners from Saturday’s youth pageant were: Gracie Moore (0-6 mos. girls), Patrick Dickey (0-6 mos. boys), Primley Moore (7-12 mos. girls), Allie Langford (13-18 mos. girls), Everly Zarichansky (19-24 mos. girls), Taylor Roddy (2-3 yrs. girls), Josiah Whitworth (2-3 yrs. boys), Scarlett Roddy (4-5 yrs. girls), Emery Netherton (6-8 yrs. girls) and Emma Gammons (9-11 yrs. girls).
“We felt like things went pretty well,” Fair Board chairman Kathy Atwood said. “We were pleased with the cookoff, the beauty contest had some glitches but it turned out to do pretty well.”
This week will feature the youth and adult agricultural exhibits, the children’s LEGO contest, the Tea with the Queen tea party, the Backpack Program Car Show, farm games and a Heritage Day event.
Exhibits will be accepted from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday and from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday at the high school.
Children’s exhibits will include categories such as field crops, garden crops and home cookery. Adult categories include canning, gardening and arts and crafts.
In a slight change, most exhibits will be displayed in the high school gym this year.
The Fair welcomes entries from all ages, with a junior category for ages 4-third grade, youth exhibits for grades 4-12 and adult entries. Youth exhibitors must be members of 4-H or Future Farmers of America, and adult exhibitors must be a resident of Trousdale County or a member of a Trousdale County agricultural organization.
A complete list of categories and rules for each entry can be found online at TrousdaleCountyFair.com. Fair catalogs are available to the public at the UT Extension Office on Broadway.
The LEGO contest will be held Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., followed by Tea with the Queen at 4 p.m.
Friday will feature a Charity Game Night beginning at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Teams of four can participate for $10 in what Atwood described as a trivia contest open to all.
“We felt we’d make it easier to participate… It’s not your regular trivia that’s really hard. It’s questions from the past 4-5 decades, anyone over 18 should be fine participating.”
Saturday will begin with the Lions Club Pancake Breakfast, with food available for $5 from 7-10 a.m. in the high school cafeteria. The meal benefits the Lions Club’s eyesight preservation work.
The highlight of the day will be the sixth annual Backpack Program Car, Truck & Bike Show. Last year’s show smashed its previous record with over 260 entries from as far away as Memphis and raised over $20,000 for the Backpack Program, which provides meals to underprivileged children in Trousdale County. Organizers are expecting over 300 entries to be on hand this year, and Rotary Club member Bryan King has vowed to award trophies wearing a donkey suit if that number is reached.
Saturday will also feature vendors inside and outside the building, farm games and a Heritage Day event to celebrate the fair’s 65th anniversary. Live entertainment will begin at 10 a.m. and features speakers Jack McCall and Jeff Poppen, better known as the Barefoot Farmer; Jeana Stafford Swann singing; The Letter Bomb Band performing; plus cloggers Paisley Towns and Ellie Evitts.
The Heritage Day event will include a number of educational exhibits, such as a spinning wheel demonstration, antique farm tools, a quilting bee, corn husk dolls and much more.
“We’re trying to help people go back in time a little bit… Things associated with farms or home that you haven’t seen in a while; a conversation piece for kids,” Atwood said.
A community picnic will begin at the Ag Pavilion at 4 p.m. and everyone is invited. Box sandwich meals with a drink will be available for $5 and families can bring their own blankets and picnic on the grass or eat at tables. Music and entertainment will also be going on during that time.
For more information, visit TrousdaleCountyFair.com or check out the Trousdale County Fair’s page on Facebook.
