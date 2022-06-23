When Hartsville resident Mike Bennett is out and about around town, he is not difficult to recognize.
Bennett is a husband, father, retired military veteran, and a junior vice commander at Hartsville’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) post.
He is 6-foot-10 and can usually be found on the city tennis courts faithfully practicing his game in his wheelchair five days a week.
Bennett and his wife, Raquel, moved to Hartsville two years ago.
“What brought me here (to Hartsville) was when I joined the Army I was stationed at Fort Campbell,” said Bennett. “When I got injured in 2012, I was receiving treatments at the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida. We lived in Clarksville, Tennessee, and were traveling back and forth to Jacksonville, Florida, for my treatments usually two or three times a month. It just got overwhelming to where we moved to Jacksonville for five years. Once the treatments were done, we felt like Tennessee was our home, since we had (previously) lived here for 11 years.
“We always knew that we wanted to live in the Tennessee hills. We wanted to have some property. So, when the opportunity came here in Hartsville to have a little bit of land and have a nice house, we jumped on it. It’s been the best decision we’ve ever made. We love Hartsville and Trousdale County. It’s just perfect for us.”
Bennett served in both the U.S. Marine Corps and the U.S. Army for a total 21 years.
“I was in the Marines stationed out of Camp Pendleton in California,” said Bennett. “I was in the Marine Corps for 10 years. I also served with the Army for 11 years, stationed at Fort Campbell just up the road here. When I was in the Marine Corps, I did two six-month deployments overseas to multiple countries. With the Army, I went to Iraq twice and Afghanistan twice.”
While serving in Afghanistan, Bennett contracted a blood-born disease that resulted in paralysis.
“What I have is called Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) paralysis,” said Bennett. “What happened was while I was in Afghanistan, I contracted some type of blood-born disease. It started in my toes and then started making my feet and ankles go numb. I was in the country for about nine months when this started happening. At about month 11, I had no more feeling in my feet all the way up to my ankles. They just couldn’t explain what was going on.
“I did stay in country about 13 months, in Afghanistan. After that I was just not able to do my job anymore. I could barely stand. They were going to send me to Walter Reed (National Military Medical Center), but I opted not to go. I was coming up on 19 years of service, and I really didn’t want to get medically processed out of the military. I wanted to retire. So, I got sent back to my unit at Fort Campbell.”
As the paralysis progressed up to his waist, Bennett was confined to a wheelchair.
“At Fort Campbell, I started talking with the higher-ups in my unit and tried to find a job within an infantry unit that I could do out of a wheelchair,” said Bennett. “It turns out that I was able to become the school’s non-commissioned officer (NCO), where I was sending people to ranger school, air assault school, and pathfinder school. This was a desk job, but it was in an infantry unit. I did that for another 2 1/2 years until I could get my full retirement.”
In 2015, Bennett retired from the Army as a sergeant. Since his retirement, Bennett has discovered a pastime that keeps him very busy.
“After separation from the military, I met another gentleman in a wheelchair, another veteran,” said Bennett. “He said, ‘Have you ever played wheelchair softball?’ I said, ‘I’ve never even heard of that. I don’t play sports at all. I’ve never played any sports. I’ve never played basketball, even though I’m 6-10 and 300 pounds, or anything utilizing my size.’
“There’s an organization that’s based out of Guthrie, Kentucky, called the National Wheelcats. They recruited me. It’s a national team that recruits for different types of sports. They recruited me to be the centerfielder on a softball team. I joined it and found out that I was pretty good at it. Using my size, we did really good and won the Wheelchair World Series two years in a row. Although I really enjoyed it, I was on another team. When I think back to the Marines and the Army, those were teams ... a group of guys out trying to complete the mission to win the trophy per se.”
After being part of a team for so many years, the pursuit of an individual sport began to sound good to Bennett.
“While I was playing wheelchair softball, a guy by the name of Rick Slaughter came up to me,” said Bennett. “He had been playing wheelchair tennis for 54 years. He (Slaughter) said, ‘Hey, have you ever considered playing wheelchair tennis?’ I said, ‘Tennis? I’ve got a big ole beard. I’m covered in tattoos, and I’m 6-10. Do you really want to see this on a tennis court?’
“I went out the first night and played some tennis in my chair, and I fell in love with it. The reason I fell in love is because it was just based off of my performance. It was 100% an individualized sport where if you put in 100%, you get 100% out. I also found out I was pretty darn good at it.”
In a short time, Bennett has made quite a name for himself in wheelchair tennis.
“I joined the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and started competing on a professional level,” said Bennett. “At first, I was getting beat non-stop. That humbled me. I wasn’t getting beat by people who had been playing for 50 years. I was getting beat by people who had been playing the same amount of time as me. I was seeing the difference in what they were doing and what I was doing. I was practicing a couple of days a week, where they were practicing five days a week, and they had better equipment. Once I started really investing and putting my mind and my body toward the game, things started changing really fast. I’ve really, really progressed in the past eight months.”
Bennett has been competing in tournaments all over the country, which has placed him as the top seed in the state of Tennessee in wheelchair tennis.
“Earlier this year, I played in Baton Rouge, Louisiana ... it was called the Cajun Classic,” said Bennett. “It was an international tournament where there were players from all over the world, 162 players. I went in ranked 270 and came out No. 1. I am currently ranked No. 1 in Tennessee. I’m No. 2 in the South, and I’m No. 3 in the entire nation. This year has really been an amazing year for me as far as wheelchair tennis.”
Tomorrow through Sunday, Bennett will compete in the Music City Classic at the Centennial Sportsplex in Nashville. It is one of several tournaments in which Bennett will be competing this year.
“I will also be playing in Hilton Head, South Carolina, this year,” said Bennett. “I will be playing down in Florida in a couple of tournaments. I’m trying to make it out to San Diego in December to play. There are quite a few more tournaments.”
As Bennett looks to the future, he has a goal.
“This is my goal ... I want to see myself making it to the Olympics,” Bennett said. “I would love that, to make it to the Paralympics. The next one that I could probably be able to make it to if I keep progressing would be Paris 2026. That’s four years from now. If I’ve only been playing 2 1/2 years. I think I’m doing pretty good. I have not qualified for the Olympics, but that’s a goal of mine. I would love to have that feeling again, to represent my country. I did it for 21 years in the military. Now, I’ll be a soldier of tennis and represent my country, my city, my county, my family, and my friends.”
