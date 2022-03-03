Trousdale County employees, including school non-certified staff, will be receiving bonus pay this month after a plan was approved by the County Commission during its Monday meeting.
Commissioners approved paying $3,000 to full-time employees and $1,500 to part-timers, with payments to be made in late March. The payments will be prorated for employees with less than two years of service at a rate of 4.16% of the total per month. The money will come from the county’s portion of American Rescue Plan funds and was estimated at $554,168. Actual costs will be somewhat less as the school system had not yet provided the prorated amounts.
The vote was 13-1 with five commissioners abstaining because either they or family members would be affected. Mary Ann Baker cast the vote in opposition, while Ken Buckmaster, Shane Burton, Gary Claridy, Lesley Overman and Steve Whittaker abstained for cause.
Baker said she supported the bonus plan but asked Director of Schools Clint Satterfield why the school system was not using its own federal funds to pay bonuses. Trousdale County Schools received over $5 million over three rounds, called ESSER.
“If you’ve spent all those funds, that’s fine. If you haven’t, then we can use those?” Baker asked. “I think your custodial staff, your bus drivers, your cafeteria staff work with students on a daily basis. I want to be fair across the board.”
“Could we have used those funds on something else? Yes, but those had to be in a response to COVID,” Satterfield responded, while noting that the schools had used some ESSER money for building upgrades such as replacing windows and doors without coming to the Commission for funds.
Trousdale schools are using ESSER funds to pay a one-time bonus to teachers. Those who miss fewer than 10 days of work during the 2021-22 school year are scheduled to receive a $1,000 bonus.
Other commissioners echoed Baker’s desire to see the school system use its funds to pay the bonuses rather than county funds.
“This is taking money from our household to take care of your household. We have a responsibility to schools and want to take care of that responsibility, but it’s hard when you tell us you could have used your funds to do this, but you’re perfectly fine using our funds to do this,” chairman Dwight Jewell stated.
“Why could you not use your surplus of funds and pay the bonus?” added Overman, who noted that her husband was a school non-certified employee.
“If you don’t want to help them, don’t help them. But quit looking for an alibi because you can’t help them,” Satterfield countered.
Baker’s motion to approve the bonuses but exclude the school non-certified employees failed for lack of a second. In making the motion, Baker said if the school did not have funds available to pay bonuses then it could come back to the Commission.
Ultimately Ken Buckmaster motioned to approve the bonus plan in its entirety.
Satterfield also noted that ESSER 3 funds were supposed to be used to improve student outcomes. While the funds have not all been spent, they have been allocated to specific areas. The county’s ESSER plan required approval by the Tennessee Department of Education before any money was spent.
“We intentionally targeted our funds to address students and learning loss, and the academic programming of students. I stand by that and will not apologize for that one bit,” he said.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
