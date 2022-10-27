In a brief meeting held on Monday night at the Hartsville/Trousdale County Community Center, the Trousdale County Commission voted overwhelmingly to submit an application for an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant that will allow the water and sewer board to address aging infrastructure projects.
As the Nov. 1 grant application deadline quickly approaches, the water and sewer will now be able to get the application completed just prior to the deadline.
“We have to have this (application) submitted by Nov. 1,” said Trousdale County Water and Sewer Department General Manager Tommy McFarland. “We’ve had tank issues that are going to be fixed using these funds. Maintenance will be done, and they will be brought up to date. (Additionally), we will be installing some sewer-meter monitors that will help us in the future to get more data for projects we need to do.”
The grant is a matching grant that will offer 3.9 million in funding towards various projects, thus allowing the water and sewer board to address rehabilitation projects for both the water and sewer systems.
“I’ve been working with the water board for many years,” said Mid-Tenn Engineering Company President and Project Manager Evan White. “There’s a lot of rehab out there that has to be addressed. We’re looking at several different projects.
McFarland added, “Our sewer system is in really bad shape. The more rainfall we get, the worse it is.”
Since the grant has an 80/20 required match, the federal government will contribute $2.9 million, and the water and sewer board will contribute $1 million toward the rehabilitation projects. The $1 million from the water and sewer department will come from residual ARPA money that was awarded during the COVID pandemic, thus not overburdening the residents of Trousdale County.
According to White, the federal government has not funded water and sewer projects on such a large scale in more than 50 years.
“This hasn’t happened since the 70s with the Clean Water Act (of 1972),” said White. “That is the last time the federal government has given out this kind of money for water and sewer projects.”
The water and sewer board has already begun work on selected rehab projects as it continues to wait for ARPA funds from the federal government.
