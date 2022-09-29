During a public hearing on Monday night at the Hartsville/Trousdale County Community Center, the Trousdale County Commission unanimously voted to reject an ordinance regarding the rezoning of a property on Western Avenue in Hartsville.
The developer of the property in question was seeking to rezone the land from R1 to R3 in order to build a 72-unit apartment complex. However, several concerns were raised from the community about the developer’s plan.
“I’m very pleased with the outcome (of the meeting),” said homeowner Jeff Berry. “A lot of (concern) was about traffic flow and the loss of peace and security. When you get a flux of people in one area, you are going to get a handful that are not good people. That could bring vandalism, theft, drugs, and what not.
“Apartments diminish just like everything else. If you were to get an outside buyer who may only come up (to the property) once every two years to take a look at it, he won’t care about our peace and security.”
But it was not only the plan to build an apartment complex that troubled some residents, it was the location of the proposed project that concerned them, due to the property being largely in a floodplain and in an already heavy traffic area.
“(The property) is in a floodplain,” said Hartsville resident John Oliver. “There is no way they could have put in a parking lot and it not be in the floodplain. Plus, it is already on a busy street. They could put an apartment complex anywhere in the county, but you have to respect the opinions of the people in the neighborhood.”
Before tackling Monday night’s agenda, the Trousdale County Commission voted on new officers, specifically a new chairman and chairman pro tem.
By a 14-4 vote (with one absence and one abstention), Trousdale County Mayor Jack McCall was selected as the new chairman of the Trousdale County Commission.
Terry “Bubba” Gregory was chosen as the new Trousdale County Commission Chairman Pro Tem in an 11-4 vote (with four abstentions and one absence).
The newly-elected county commission officers will serve four-year terms.
