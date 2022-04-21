The Trousdale County Commission discussed whether to apply for sidewalk grants at its regularly-scheduled work session held on Monday night.
Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers was seeking feedback from the commission as to whether to apply for the Tennessee Department of Transportation multimodal grant. The county did not receive those funds in previous years.
Multimodal Access Grant projects are funded by the state of Tennessee at 95% and require local governments to do a 5% match. The money from the grant will be utilized to fund a sidewalk project between the train station, the Mexican Grilled Cheese, and the First National Bank.
According to Chambers, it is not unusual to have to apply for grant money more than once.
“What affected our scoring last time (for the grant) was that they said that they would like to have more public hearings and that we did not have the complete streets ordinance,” Chambers said.
However, according to the rural planning organization (RPO) director, very few rural areas have complete streets ordinances.
“I would hope that we’d apply for it again,” commissioner Richard Harsh said. “If it was worthy last time, it would be worthy again.”
Continued discussion on the matter is expected at next Monday night’s commission meeting.
Commission chairman Dwight Jewell nominated Robert Thurman to fill the third seat on the PILOT Approval Committee. The third seat is a non-elected position.
“My nomination is to be Mr. Robert Thurman,” Jewell said. “He is a citizen of our community that is without reproach. I don’t think that there is anyone in here that could say a bad word against him. Certainly, I can’t. I can’t think of anyone that could be more qualified to make these decisions.”
The PILOT program defers taxes or a portions of the taxes on news businesses that come to the area. The PILOT Approval Committee works with these businesses under a pre-approved framework, making decisions on how much to offer these businesses with the approval of the budget and finance committee.
Other topics on the agenda for next Monday night’s meeting include: appointments to the animal shelter board and industrial development board; budget amendments; Resolution 2022-10-754 involving a senior center vehicle management policy; and Resolution 2022-11-755, which pertains to a resolution to add private drives to the official road name list (none of which will be county maintained). Additionally, Ordinances 237-2022-06 and 236-2022-06, both of which are rezoning requests but may be dependent on septic-system approval, will be considered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.