Since Trousdale County commissioners agreed to postpone decisions on portions of the county’s 2024 fiscal year budget at its May 22 meeting, a special meeting and work session was called at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center on Thursday night.
After much discussion, the 2024 fiscal year budget was passed in an 11-8 vote, which included a 5-cent tax increase for the debt services fund.
In May, the budgets of the sheriff’s department and the school district delayed final approval of the 2024 fiscal year budget, with the school district requesting additional funding for a new roof on the elementary school and the sheriff’s department requesting increased funding, which brought about some opposition from commissioners.
Although the 2024 budget was approved on Thursday night, some commissioners continued to express concerns about portions of the budget, especially the parts regarding the school district’s capital outlay projects.
“As far as the school’s budget, I just don’t see why we need to give them a million dollars on top of the extra $800,000 we are already giving them over their maintenance of effort,” said Trousdale County commissioner David Thomas. “They (the schools) have enough money to build a $2-million fieldhouse. We can’t tell them how to spend their money. We only tell them how much they get.”
But other county commissioners were more comfortable with the items in the new budget, including the school district’s projects.
“I am for the budget like it was presented,” said Trousdale County commissioner Bubba Gregory. “The bathrooms (at the football field) need to be done. It is used for everyone. It is not just football that’s going on there. It’s graduation ... the band has competitions down there, and (there’s) several more things.”
Trousdale County commissioner Beverly Atwood added, “As stated before, we have to take care of our county buildings. We have to take care of the roof in question (at the elementary school). Our kids are underneath that roof. Our county employees are underneath that roof.”
With budget hearings completed, the Trousdale County Commission will reconvene at its regularly-scheduled work session on June 20 and then at its regular meeting on June 26.
