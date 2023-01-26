At its Monday-evening meeting at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, the Trousdale County Commission voted 16-4 to amend its definition of a solar energy facility (solar farm), which limits the size and zoning of such a facility in Trousdale County, if, in fact, its primary use is to produce and sell solar energy to other entities.
Although discussions by county officials about solar energy farms commenced only weeks after talks by the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and energy infrastructure company Enbridge began regarding construction of an 80-acre solar energy facility for a compressor station in Hartsville, the ordinance will not apply to the TVA project due to the fact that the solar energy facility for the compressor station is not considered a primary use of solar power. It is instead considered an accessary (secondary) use since it is tied to supplying energy for running the public utility.
According to Trousdale County Planning Commission vice chairman and Trousdale County commissioner David Thomas, the ordinance allows for residential solar panels or solar capabilities up to 10 acres without interference from the zoning board, since the regulation is attempting to limit companies from coming into Trousdale County with the primary intention of producing solar energy on a large scale and selling it back to power companies without proper zoning.
“Under the ordinance, (less than 10 acres) would not be considered a solar farm, and it could be put anywhere,” said Thomas. “So, if you still wanted to put solar panels on your roof or in your backyard, you can still do that. Anything 10 acres or larger would be a solar farm, and they would have to go in where we say they could go, but that does not apply to a utility.
“The 10-acre (restriction) would be on anything other than a utility. However, if a company came in and wanted to start a (solar) farm to sell electricity to the TVA or to Tri-County (Electric), that’s where this ordinance would apply.”
However, not all commissioners agreed with the new regulations.
“My concern is strictly that this was targeting the Enbridge request,” said Trousdale County commissioner Chris Gregory. “I need someone to tell me that this (ordinance) would not apply to this project. It struck me as odd that not two weeks after Enbridge said, ‘We want to put this 80-acre solar farm out there,’ that we have an ordinance that might kill it. The way (the ordinance) is written, if it is more than 10 acres, you can only do it in commercial (zoning) within the city limits or industrial (zoning) in the county. I’m just not satisfied that this wouldn’t hinder a project that is potentially worth millions of dollars to Trousdale County. It just seems like we could potentially be shooting ourselves in the foot.”
However, Thomas indicated that due to the fact that the TVA project falls under both a utility and an accessory use, the new ordinance would not apply, as utilities serve customers in multiple areas.
“We found in the planning commission when dealing with utilities, there is very little the state will allow any county or organization to limit,” said Thomas. “The utility serves the greater good of the state. (The TVA project) would be serving outside the county. So, we have very little authority to limit anything.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.