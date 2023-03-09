At the Macon County Courthouse on Monday night, the Macon County Commission held a work session where it was unanimously decided to send a favorable recommendation to the full body commission regarding the formation of a drug council.
The drug council would govern monies from opioid settlement funds that are being distributed to various states and local governments across the nation from settlements with big pharma concerning the opioid crisis.
The money from the opioid settlement funds will be received over an 18-year period, with stipulations attached as to where the money can be spent, thus prompting the county commissioners to consider putting a drug council in place to oversee the expenditures.
“Nobody knows how much money we are going to be getting,” said Macon County Mayor Steve Jones. “This is an 18-year settlement.
“What needs to be done, and what I would like to do is set up a council. We have a drug coalition, but we need a drug council. A drug council would be made up of a general sessions judge, the circuit court clerk, a drug coalition member, the county attorney, a probation officer, the sheriff, the school director, one county commissioner, each of the city mayors, and the county mayor ... that would be the drug council. They could set up a way that people could make an application for these funds. These funds can only be spent for certain things. (Rehabilitation) programs are the big thing to try and set up.”
In attendance at Monday night’s meeting was General Sessions Judge Greg Traylor, who is an avid supporter of the idea of developing the drug council, saying that he supports it.
“I think it is a great idea” said Traylor. “I’m 100% behind it. I think it is a great opportunity. This is a sizable amount of money. We could do a lot of good if we don’t waste it, and if we take a smart, considered approach to how we use the money. I think the more minds on that, the better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.