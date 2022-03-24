Whether to pay Hartsville/Trousdale County employees retroactively for time they have worked since getting a raise will be decided on Monday.
Some city officials indicated that such a policy may have been the way of the past but that it needs to change.
When the Hartsville/Trousdale County Commission convenes for its regularly-scheduled meeting next week, it will vote on a resolution that locks in a method for determining the starting date of compensation for raise recipients.
Hartsville/Trousdale County Mayor Stephen Chambers laid the resolution out in simple terms during a work session on Monday evening.
“This would prohibit the practice of giving retroactive pay to the employees,” Chambers said. “If you want to give them a raise, you can’t make it retroactive for two to three months before, which is kind of the practice that has been done in the past.”
Given the recurring history of those pay raise structures, Chambers indicated that the county attorney, Branden Bellar, had encouraged a legislative route to remove any confusion about it in the future.
“It came up recently,” Chambers said. “I reached out to (Bellar). Given that it is what we have done in the past, we couldn’t prevent it in this situation, but he strongly recommended we pass a resolution to prohibit that going forward.”
The resolution amends the section of the city/county charter on compensation to include a portion related to retroactive pay. Any and all changes in employee rates of pay made will be effective at the beginning of the next pay period. It also states “that any increase in the rate of pay WILL NOT be made retroactive.”
