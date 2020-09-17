Trousdale County’s Law Enforcement Committee discussed finding a potential spot for a new jail during its Sept. 8 meeting.
Discussions about a new jail have been bandied about for some time but became more focused earlier this year when Sheriff Ray Russell reported that the current jail could soon come under a corrective plan of action because of chronic overcrowding. Russell said as of Sept. 8 there were 46 prisoners in the jail, which is rated for 44. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, there were often as many as 50 to 60 prisoners in the jail at times.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers said a committee formed to examine the issue had looked at two preliminary sites: next to the old town hall along Broadway and the open field next to the fire hall. However both are considered to be within flood plains.
“TDEC’s (Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation) going to look at it, so there’s a lot of issues we’ve got there,” Chambers said. “We have to get core samples and see if the soil is going to be good or not.”
If neither site was deemed suitable Chambers said the county would have to purchase property, as there are no other county-owned sites that are considered suitable for a jail.
“If we build somewhere else, you’re probably looking at having to build a new sheriff’s station. That could raise the cost,” the mayor said.
Russell said the judges were also requesting equipment to allow for arraignments to be held via video. Chambers said some of the CARES Act federal stimulus money could probably be used, as that would be considered a COVID-related expense and could thus be reimbursable. Neither Russell nor Chambers had an estimate available of potential cost, but Russell said he did not expect it would be a large number.
“That would reduce the need to bring prisoners over and reduce the chances of spreading COVID inside those facilities,” Chambers said of the jail and justice center.
Reach Chris Gregory at 615-450-5756 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.
