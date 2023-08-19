Numerous county commissioners showed up for a called meeting of the Trousdale County Finance Committee on Monday night at the Hartsville-Trousdale County Community Center, with discussions commencing regarding a proposed wheel tax.
If passed, the wheel tax will help fund multiple county building projects, with funds being distributed and applied to the jail capital outlay reserve, education capital outlay reserve, and general capital outlay reserve, but they will not be utilized for any recurring items.
With large-scale projects like the construction of a new jail looming on the horizon, committee members and commissioners deliberated on how best to handle the proposed tax, whether by resolution or by referendum and whether or not it will contain a sunset clause.
“A referendum seems more favorable in my view,” said Trousdale County commissioner and budget and finance committee Chairman Landon Gulley. “I see the wisdom in putting the opportunity for people to vote. I think it’s a decent option, as long as we’re very clear as to why we are asking for this tax to be levied.”
However, not all commissioners agreed with Gulley.
“I’m fine if they put it to referendum,” said Trousdale County commissioner Chris Gregory. “I would be more in favor of doing this by resolution. We are here to make the hard decisions, and if we’re not willing to do that, then, why are we here?”
According to Trousdale County Administrator of Elections Steve Paxton, the county commission must work within a specified time frame if it decides to put the matter to referendum.
“They can do it either way, referendum or resolution” said Paxton. “If they put it on the ballot, then, there are deadlines. If they are talking about it now, they will be well within the time frame to get it on the August ballot, which is what I would guess they’d be shooting for.”
At this time, no decision has been made by commissioners as to whether or not the proposed wheel tax will be put to referendum or resolution, or if after the projects are completed, the tax will sunset.
