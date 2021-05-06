A new ambulance and a brush truck for the Volunteer Fire Department are among planned uses for COVID-19 relief funds in the upcoming fiscal year.
Trousdale County’s Budget & Finance Committee held its first night of hearings on the proposed 2021-22 county budget Monday evening. Commissioners heard from the sheriff’s office, Emergency Management Agency, Rescue Squad, Ambulance Service and fire department regarding their requests.
The amount a penny of property tax will bring in will not be finalized until the Board of Equalization meets in June, but a preliminary estimate of $25,686 was received from the property assessor’s office. The current year’s number is $25,598.
County Mayor Stephen Chambers noted that in all departments, one extra paycheck would be paid out as Trousdale moves to a direct deposit system for employee paychecks. The bonus payment will prevent employees from going without pay for one two-week period.
“That makes the transition a lot smoother and people not having to do without,” added Chairman Dwight Jewell.
The Ambulance Service has $230,000 in its budget for a new ambulance and the Fire Department $175,000 for a new brush truck. Funding for both will use a Local Government Support Grant that the state sent to all counties in 2020. Trousdale County had received just over $1 million in the LGSG, and those funds must be used by the end of 2021.
Some of those funds have already been used in upgrading to digital radios for the sheriff’s office, fire department and ambulance service. Chambers estimated that after the two vehicle purchases, around $190,000 of the LGSG would be left.
No allotments have been made using funds coming through the American Rescue Plan, President Biden’s relief plan passed earlier this year. Local governments are still awaiting guidance as to how those funds may be used and jurisdictions have until the end of 2024 to spend them.
Law enforcement will see an overall increase in budgeted funds this year as Sheriff Ray Russell cited a requirement that his office fully fund school resource officers, whose costs had previously been split with the school system.
The jail is also requesting more funding toward inmate medical and dental costs, as Russell noted his costs in those areas had gone up during the current fiscal year.
Trousdale’s EMA is including a $9,600 contract with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to serve as medical director for the county.
“We are a pilot program for that,” Chambers added. “That gives us access to Vanderbilt University doctors… They currently do this in Wilson and some larger counties and are wanting to move out to some of the rural counties.”
EMA also has a $50,000 request for building improvements to its facility on Rover Valley Road.
“That’s to redo the kitchen, living area and front office,” Chambers said. “This will keep the building in usable condition.”
Budget hearings will continue on Thursday, May 6 and Tuesday, May 11 at 6 p.m. both nights. A fourth night is scheduled for Thursday, May 13 if needed.
